Court gives state ultimatum to file bill of indictment against Lamarana’s alleged killer

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Justice Sidi K Jobarteh of the Banjul high court has given an order to the state on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to file their indictment against one Kumba Sinyan, the alleged murderer of Lamarana Jallow, 25, following an adjournment application filed by the state which was objected to by the defence.

Delivering her ruling on what became the second adjournment since the case was transferred from the Kanifing Magistrates court on the 19th of September 2022 for want of jurisdiction, the High Court judge ordered the state to “file an indictment on or before the next adjourn date” which is the 16th of November 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Justice Jobarteh did not say exactly what will happen if the state fails to file an indictment on the 16th.

The prosecution counsel, L Jarju had informed the court that they had received the case file from the police less than 30 minutes before the beginning of the proceedings but assured they would do the needful on the next adjourned date.

The defence counsel, Sagar Jahateh opposed the adjournment application over what she believed was disregarding the fundamental human rights of her client. She submitted that the state had ample time to indict the accused.

“The court should give an order for the state to file an indictment or else the accused be discharged until they are ready to proceed with the case,” defence counsel said.

The accused, Kumba Sinyan is charged with murder. She is alleged to have killed one Momodou Lamarana Jallow, 25, by cutting open his stomach with a razor blade at the Friendship Hotel in Bakau on the 14th of September 2022. Kumba was allegedly in a relationship with Lamarana. The deceased, according to reports, was supposed to fly to Indonesia for studies a day after his murder.