Court gives state ultimatum to file bill of indictment against Lamarana’s alleged killer

921
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Justice Sidi K Jobarteh of the Banjul high court has given an order to the state on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to file their indictment against one Kumba Sinyan, the alleged murderer of Lamarana Jallow, 25, following an adjournment application filed by the state which was objected to by the defence.

- Advertisement -

Delivering her ruling on what became the second adjournment since the case was transferred from the Kanifing Magistrates court on the 19th of September 2022 for want of jurisdiction, the High Court judge ordered the state to “file an indictment on or before the next adjourn date” which is the 16th of November 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Justice Jobarteh did not say exactly what will happen if the state fails to file an indictment on the 16th.

The prosecution counsel, L Jarju had informed the court that they had received the case file from the police less than 30 minutes before the beginning of the proceedings but assured they would do the needful on the next adjourned date.

The defence counsel, Sagar Jahateh opposed the adjournment application over what she believed was disregarding the fundamental human rights of her client. She submitted that the state had ample time to indict the accused.

“The court should give an order for the state to file an indictment or else the accused be discharged until they are ready to proceed with the case,” defence counsel said.

- Advertisement -

The accused, Kumba Sinyan is charged with murder. She is alleged to have killed one Momodou  Lamarana Jallow, 25, by cutting open his stomach with a razor blade at the Friendship Hotel in Bakau on the 14th of September 2022. Kumba was allegedly in a relationship with Lamarana. The deceased, according to reports, was supposed to fly to Indonesia for studies a day after his murder.

Previous article‘We realised 95% of the kids that died are from flooded areas’, MCA suggests not all AKI deaths were caused by medicines 
Next article‘He turned our honourable office into a brothel’, UDP’s Yanks accuses BAC chairman of sexual abuse

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions