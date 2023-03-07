Coup trial: Witness testifies accompanying accused persons to marabout

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The State’s 4th witness has told the court that he is the one who put the 1st and 5th accused persons Sanna Fadera and Fabakary Jawara in contact with Foday Manjang, a marabout in Busura, while the accused were preparing for the alleged coup they are being tried for.

- Advertisement -

Mustapha Jabbi said the 5th accused, Fabakary Jawara, was facilitating his (witness’s) buying of a 10-wheeler truck when he called him to his house to tell him (witness) about his (Fabakary’s) younger brother, the 1st accused, Sanna Fadera’s aim of toppling the government.

“When I arrived, he introduced Sanna Fadera to me. He told me this is the person who wants to overthrow the government,” the witness, Mustapha Jabbi said.

He said Fabakary continued to tell him they have already visited a marabout who gave them a concoction which Sanna would bathe with on a Sunday in the bush; and that the witness would be needed to drive them to the bush.

He told the court that he drove the 1st and 5th accused to the bush – after Busura where Sanna Fadera took bath and they returned.

- Advertisement -

“On our way home, when we reached at Busura, I pointed at a compound and told them there is a marabout there – Yaya Manjang – he is a good man.

“Jawara said we should go there. At that time, Sanna was in a haste. He said he was reported to work. He suggested that the following day I and Jawara go there,” Jabbi narrated.

He said the other day he took Fabakary to the marabout and introduced him to the Busura-marabout, Manjang. The witness said Fabakary told the marabout that his younger brother, Sanna Fadera intended to overthrow the government and that he needed “Istikhara”.

“Istikhara” in Islam means seeking guidance (from Allah) to make a decision concerning something.

- Advertisement -

Witness Jabbi said the marabout told Fabakary that anyone who wants to overthrow the government should do so between the end of December 2022 to early January 2023 because someone has already prayed for the president.

He explained that the marabout later asked Fabakary to go and call the following day about the result of the “Istikhara.”

He said Fabakary and Sanna returned the following day and Fabakary told him the marabout has asked them to give out a kilo of cola nuts and bitter cola; and that he directed them to another marabout in Mauritania or Guinea Conakry.

Witness Jabbi said he told Fabakary that if the marabout has a connection with the clan of Kara Yakuba, then his uncle, Saikou Gassama could be of help.

He explained that he introduced Fabakary to his uncle who, after failed attempts, ultimately call and get the marabout in the presence of Sanna and put it on the loudspeaker.

The marabout told Sanna I have performed “Istikhara” into your issue. He told Sanna ‘there are three things you can get. If you get two of the three, you will be happy. If you get to the other one, you might not be happy,'” the witness said.

He said the marabout told Sanna that he could be head of a clan; rich man or president and asked him to choose from the three after which he would pray for him over his wish. He said Sanna chose the presidency, but he did not tell his uncle at that place.

Mustapha Jabbi explained that on the 18th of December 2022, Sana and his colleagues held a meeting in Kafuta and he was the one who drove Sanna and others there.

He said in that meeting were Sanna Fadera, Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sannoh and Karamo Jatta.

He said days after that meeting, he saw on social media that Sanna, Gibril and others were arrested over a thwarted coup.

The case was adjourned to 7th March 2023 for cross-examination.