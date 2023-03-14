Coup trial: State says witness out of jurisdiction

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The December 25th coup trial has been adjourned for the second time in two days. This time, the state says its 5th witness is out of jurisdiction but said the witness “will surely be back during the weekend.”

The defence lawyers did object to the adjournment application, but the Judge warned the state to put their house in order and ensure they bring the witness on the next adjourned date, next week, March 21st.

The case was adjourned yesterday, 13th March 2023 because the state said the witness, they wanted to call is an undercover security and would not want him to testify in an open court.

Already, four prosecution witnesses have testified in the coup trial that involved five accused persons including a Busura marabout the accused persons allegedly sought help from.

Lance Corporal Sana Fadera (allege ringleader), Petty Officer Gibril Darboe, Corporal Ebrima Sanno, Corporal Omar Njie and Police Sub-Inspector, Fa Bakary Jawara are charged with four counts of Treason; Concealment of Treason; Conspiracy and Inciting mutiny.