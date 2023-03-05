Corruption hits MoH: Police launches probe into alleged D10M fraud

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Gambia Police Force have launched a probe into an alleged 10 million dalasis fraud from 2018-2021 within the Ministry of Health, which has reportedly gone missing from the 50-60 million dollars yearly fund from the Global Fund programme, a source close to the Ministry of Health confirmed to The Fatu Network.

In a 2018 – 2021 audit report of the funding, it is discovered that 10 million dalasis have not been accounted for, raising allegations of unjustifiable spending by the Ministry of Health. In what seems like a letter from the government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, leaked on What’s On Gambia, the government has agreed to pay the missing 10 million dalasis in instalments.

A source close to the Ministry of Health has revealed to The Fatu Network that the Gambia Police Force has received the file and is currently investigating the alleged missing 10 million dalasis in a ministry that has been tainted with corruption allegations since 2020 with the Covid-19 fund. The source disclosed to this medium that the investigation of the fraud started after the audit report came out.

“This fraud activity was after this audit report came out. It is sent to the police of the country. The Gambia Police Force received the file, and they are currently conducting an investigation. The government is dealing with the matter with utmost seriousness and without any compromise,” the source told TFN.

According to him, the ministries of health, finance, and justice is observing the alleged missing 10-million-dalasi investigation with utter seriousness.

The Fatu Network understands that the Global Fund is the biggest supporter of the country’s ministry of health in terms of allocating funds, buying hospital items, and constructing hospitals.

Yearly, the Global Fund assigns 50 to 60-million-dollar grants to the ministry for support. However, every dime spent on the money is accounted for, a process that faulted the Gambia’s ministry of health.

According to our source, the government of the Gambia has to give back this alleged missing D10 million or will not receive a grant from the Global Fund.

Thus, in what seems like a leaked letter to Global Health Campus dated February 8, 2023, and supposedly signed by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy KM Keita, the government has proposed a two-year payment plan of four instalments starting on the 15th of this month.

“The government is willing to refund the non-compliant expenditure identified in the audit report during the period under review (January 1, 2018, to September 30, 2021.

“In light of the above, we proposed a two-year payment plan of four instalments starting on March 15, 2023. We want to assure you that the government is currently working on its internal process to ensure that all concerns are addressed”, the letter reads.

Our source close to the president said President Adama Barrow was very upset when the issue of the alleged missing D10 million from the audit report was brought to his attention.

The Fatu Network could not reach the Police for comment.