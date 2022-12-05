Commencement of Prof. Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking Fellowship 2022/2023

Selected applicants and the general public are hereby informed about the commencement of the Prof. Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking Fellowship 2022/2023.

The actual Fact-Checking Fellowship will run for three months, January – March 2023. However, the fellowship begins with a mandatory four-day intensive training to better equip selected applicants with the requisite skills and tools to undergo the fellowship successfully. The virtual four-day intensive training is from 5th – 8th December 2022.

Selected applicants are required to forward those pieces of personal information contained in the mail confirming their selection.

The Prof. Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking Fellowship is supported by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED)

5th December 2022

