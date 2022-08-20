Combating GBV: GPU President Urges UNFPA, Others to Provide Reporting Grant to Journalists

82
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In their quest to combat Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Muhammed S Bah, the President of the Gambia Press Union (GPU) has urged the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other institutions advocating to end SGBV to provide reporting grants to journalists to help them pursue stories. He made this plea at the end of a three-day training of journalists on sensitive and ethical reporting on GBV organized by UNFPA at Boaboa Hotel in Bijilo.

- Advertisement -

He revealed that there are a lot of gender-based violence cases that are under-reported.

“If the government is not proactively talking about these issues, the media has the responsibility to ensure that these stories are reported,” he said, adding that combating gender-based violence requires collective responsibilities.

“I was told by a senior official at the Ministry of Justice that they record over thirty (30) cases of GBV every month. This is sad.”

The GPU President noted that despite the laws criminalizing Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGMC), the practice is still carried out by communities.

- Advertisement -

MS Bah urged various organizations that are advocating to end FGMC and GBV to support journalists with reporting grants to enable them to dig deep and expose the perpetrators.

“I wrote a story about FGMC to say despite the banning of FGMC, the practice is still carried in many societies. So, what is the media doing in ensuring that these cases are reported? The focus should not only be on politicians.

UNFPA, you have to bring money to support journalists. On many occasions, journalists want to do very important stories but their problem is the monetary aspect.

I discussed with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and I ask them to think of partnering with relevant stakeholders like the GPU to provide reporting grants for journalists to do story pitching on migration and give in-depth reports.

- Advertisement -

Let’s say you provide a grant and pay one hundred dollars per story, in six months you will have quality stories. You should empower the journalists so they can pursue different stores. And am urging all other institutions to support journalists with reporting grants,” he said.

The GPU President reiterated that journalists are committed to reporting in all aspects but lack the necessary support.

Previous article‘Barrow is The Champion Of Corruption’ Leading Copycat Ministers — MC CHAM
Next articleUDP’s Kemo Bojang Calls For Sports Minister’s Resignation

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions