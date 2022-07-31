Climate Change To Be Incorporated In Gambia’s Educational System

- Advertisement -

By: Alimatou S Bajinka

Mr Ismaila Badjie, Program Manager at the National Youth Council, while speaking at the launch of the first She-Climate Leadership fellowship on Friday 29th July 2022 at the National Youth Council, talked about the need for climate change to be incorporated into the country’s educational Systems.

- Advertisement -

“The Gambia’s formal education is directed by the 2016-2030 education sector policy which acknowledges that environmental issues such as climate change needs to be incorporated into our educational systems including curriculum and trainings,” he said.

Mr Badjie further spoke on the timelines of the event, saying “this launching is a very timely step in the right direction; it is in alignment with the government’s vision for climate action. We therefore commend and as well as encourage you to continue doing this in the best interest of national development.”

The She-Climate Change fellowship is aim at training 1000 eco-feminists in the country by 2030.

While there is no sovereign climate change communication and education strategy in the Gambian, a number of education policies and plans integrate climate concerns.

- Advertisement -

Miss Amie Fye, the fellowship coordinator said they believe that the fellowship would close the gender gap in climate adaptation and climate policies.

She added that, at the end of the fellowship, participants will be connected with mentors who will coach them as they embark on their climate activism journey and community projects.

25 fellows were selected out of 161 applications from young women across the country to be part of the fellowship.

Mrs Fatou Ndey Gaye, lead negotiator on climate change, advises participants of the fellowship to read so to better enhance their understanding on issues regarding climate change.

- Advertisement -

“Read any document you come across on climate change because the more you read the more you understand and the more you are aware of what is going on in the world as far as climate change is concerned.”

The fellowship will last for 5 months with fellows trained by professionals/experts in the climate change space.

According to the world Bank, The Gambia is vulnerable in variations of weather, river flooding, water scarcity and coastal flooding, which constrain agricultural production.