Climate Change: KMC Lunches Tree Planting Exercise At Fajara Barracks

By: Haddy Ceesay

The Kanifing Municipal Council under the Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme project has started a tree planting exercise which aims to plant 190,000 trees across the 19 wards within the municipality. The project is said to mitigate the impact of climate change in the country.

Representing the Chief of Defense Staff of the Gambian Armed Forces, Lieutenant Col Kuluteh Manneh said people living at Fajara Baracks are responsible for taking care of trees.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that taking care of the trees is not underrated. We must make sure that they stand alive,” he added

Tablib Ahmed Bansouda, the Major of Kanifing Municipality Council, disclosed that they will plant ten thousand trees in every ward to green their municipality.

Bansouda stated that the major considerations of the project are waste management, resource mobilization, wider environmental improvement, and technical and governance capacity building.

“We intend to plant over 190,000 trees within the municipality by using our ward system,” he added.

Aliue Njang, Director of KETP project, explains the significance of the project, addings that he believes the trees they are going to plant will be looked after.

He added that the tree planting exercise contributes to national development.

“We are trying to generate a sustainable city,” he said.

Tree planting is the process of transplanting tree seedlings, generally for forestry, land reclamation, or landscaping purposes.

