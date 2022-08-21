Clean Earth Gambia Embarks On A Two-day Planting Of 600 seedlings

- Advertisement -

By: Alimatou S Bajinka

Clean Earth Gambia in partnership with Leadership Ethics and Civics Programmes (LEAP) Africa has begun a two-day tree planting exercise in observance of Youth Day of Service

The tree planting exercise started at Bakau New Town Lower Basic School and then proceeded to Bakau Lower Basic School where 200 seedlings were planted.

According to Fatou Jeng of Clean Earth Gambia, 200 seedlings in Bakau in August are dedicated to youth, adding that Clean Earth Gambia is taking action on Climate Resilience.

She said 400 seedlings will be planted tomorrow at Sukuta across different locations.

Jeng further stated that climate action is everyone’s responsibility.

“We believe that climate action continues to be everyone’s responsibility and young people continue to take key leadership roles towards climate adaptation in The Gambia.”

Youth Day of Service is the largest annual celebration of young volunteers, aimed at bringing youth together to change the world. It is said to be celebrated in 100 countries.