Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Champions League-bound Newcastle sign precocious Gambian talent

390
- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

- Advertisement -

English Premier League side Newcastle United have signed precocious 18-year-old Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklub for €7 million (D447,020,000), subject to approval.

The Bakoteh-born speedy winger will become an official Magpie on 1st July and then he will immediately be shipped out on loan to Dutch Champions and Champions League-bound Feyenoord on a season-long loan.

Minteh, whose parents originated from Keneba in the Lower River Region of The Gambia, has already made 17 senior appearances for OB in the Danish Superliga, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Speaking on the highly coveted prospect, Newcastle sporting director, Dan Ashworth said: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle United.

- Advertisement -

“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him. We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.

“As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success.”

Fans on social media could not contain their excitement over the Gambian’s signing.

@Mobinta10, a Gambian fan, tweeted: “From now on Newcastle for life”.

- Advertisement -

@TobyCoxonSports tweeted: “Never seen the lad kick a ball but seems like an exciting signing.

Good numbers and only 18. Going to the Eredivisie champions on loan at his age is also very exciting”.

“He sounds mint,” @hayrr tweeted while @Jayb190NUFC believes Minteh’s signing signals the brightness of Newcastle’s future, tweeting: “And so it begins! The future is bright…”

Minteh is set to feature for Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Previous article
The Bonds That Bind

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions