Champions League-bound Newcastle sign precocious Gambian talent

By: Hadram Hydara

English Premier League side Newcastle United have signed precocious 18-year-old Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklub for €7 million (D447,020,000), subject to approval.

The Bakoteh-born speedy winger will become an official Magpie on 1st July and then he will immediately be shipped out on loan to Dutch Champions and Champions League-bound Feyenoord on a season-long loan.

Minteh, whose parents originated from Keneba in the Lower River Region of The Gambia, has already made 17 senior appearances for OB in the Danish Superliga, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Speaking on the highly coveted prospect, Newcastle sporting director, Dan Ashworth said: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle United.

“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him. We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.

“As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success.”

Fans on social media could not contain their excitement over the Gambian’s signing.

@Mobinta10, a Gambian fan, tweeted: “From now on Newcastle for life”.

@TobyCoxonSports tweeted: “Never seen the lad kick a ball but seems like an exciting signing.

Good numbers and only 18. Going to the Eredivisie champions on loan at his age is also very exciting”.

“He sounds mint,” @hayrr tweeted while @Jayb190NUFC believes Minteh’s signing signals the brightness of Newcastle’s future, tweeting: “And so it begins! The future is bright…”

Minteh is set to feature for Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League next season.