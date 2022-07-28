Cattle Farmers Complain About Scarcity Of Land For Grazing

- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

Cattle owners in the Greater Banjul Area have expressed concern over lack of sufficient land for cattle grazing.

To delve into their plights, this medium engaged Mr Ebrima O. Jallow, President of National Livestock Owners Association. The association is the umbrella body of all livestock owners including cattle farmers.

Mr. Jallow spoke on a nationwide consultation of all cattle famers. He said livestock farmers across the country unanimously raised the issue of land scarcity for grazing as a serious concern which they said needs urgent attention.

“There are many issues confronting cattle farmers, including animal health with regards to outbreak of disease, cattle tracks (pathways for cattle) and land for grazing. This is where cattle go to have their feeding,” he explained.

He reiterated that land space for cattle grazing remains challenging particularly in Kombo South, North, Central and East.

He attributed the challenges to land development for human habitat.

“Most of Gambian cattle herders are relocating to the southern Senegalese region of casamance. In Cassamance, land for cattle farming is relatively available even though there is risk in that place due to the armed conflict.”

The demand for livestock is increasing in the Gambia and hence the need for vibrant sector to cater for local consumption needs.

“The breeding space is virtually unavailable here. This means we will continue importing livestock into the country.”

Mr Jallow urged communities within the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region to provide reserved lands for cattle/ livestock farming. He called on the government to intervene.

He said unlike the Gambia, Senegal caters for livestock space. “This designated place is where production is done as well. It will be beneficial for us to have a similar thing here in The Gambia. If the space is available here, we will be able to supply the local market.

There is stiff competition between livestock farming and estate developers as land for settlement is increasing whiles cattle/livestock owners manage to maintain small space. In fact, crop farmers always complaine about cattle destroying their crops. We are all farmers but this is another problem too.”

Struggle for land by estate agents and space for farming is a major challenge that hampers the expansion of the livestock industry in the Gambia.

The Greater Banjul Area and the West Coast Region are adversely impacted by the land issue. A number of land cases are currently before the courts.

The National Livestock Owners Association of the Gambia is deeply concerned and there are calls for collective efforts in addressing the plights of cattle farmers.