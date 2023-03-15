‘Campaign starts today’: NPP’s Seedy Ceesay urges supporters to lure opposition supporters to ‘salvation’

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Seedy Ceesay, the ruling National People’s Party’s (NPP) elected candidate for the forthcoming Brikama Area Council (BAC) chairmanship election, has described West Coast as the Silicon Valley of the Gambia while urging delegates to start reaching out to opposition supporters and make them realise that they have a candidate who can “salvage” them.

Speaking to the delegates after his controversial victory against Ahmed Gitteh in the party’s primary, Seedy informed the delegates that the race for the top seat in the region has started.

“The campaign starts today. We are working with the whole of the West Coast, be it UDP, GDC or any other party, go to them. Tell them that you have someone in the West Coast Region whom you have trust and confidence will salvage us and give them reasons,” he told delegates shortly after his victory was announced.

Ceesay, who is the host of the popular current affairs show Kacha Dula on QTV, described the region as the Silicon Valley of the Gambia, noting that the region has so many things that can help transform it.

Seedy’ victory and the ruling party’s primary came after his opponent Ahmad Gitteh withdrew from the race, claiming that he won the first round last week.

The current chairman of the Brikama Area Council, Sheriffo Sonko, who backed out to give a chance to Seedy, urged his sympathizers to rally behind Seedy, noting that he has secrets at the council which can only be given to Seedy and nobody else.

