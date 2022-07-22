“CA Is Stronger Than Before Regardless Of Who Leaves” – Raffie Diab

Raffie Diab Dr. Ismaila Ceesay
By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Raffie Diab, the National Mobilizer of Citizens’ Alliance (CA) party has told The Fatu Network that his party is stronger than before regardless of who resigns from or leaves the party, noting that they are established on strong pillars.

He was reacting to the recent resignation of the party’s former national chairman and president, Dominic Mendy.

According to Mr Diab, leaders and some members of the party tried to convince its former chairman and national president, Dominic Mendy, to review his decision to resign from the party, after citing in his resignation letter that the party has deviated from its founding principles.

Dominic, a founding member of CA, has tendered his resignation from the party. He recounted that the party is altering from its core values, adding that continuing to be a member of CA will be an act of dishonesty to the members of the party and the general public.

Diab however disagrees with his former national president that the party is deviating from its core values.

He reiterated that the party leader Dr Ismaila Ceesay and some members,  including elderly of the party, spoke to Dominic Mendy to reconsider his decision, but that Mr Mendy stood by his decision to quit his position and the party.

“Many people at the party talked to him. Our party leader told him to reconsider and some elderly people in the party spoke to him as well. I know many members of the party who reached to him but he said his decision was final”,  Diab explained.

Diab acknowledged that the resignation of Dominic came as a big surprise and disappointment. He said he would have loved for him to review his decision knowing the role he played in the party.

Raffie Diab defended that the party is not deviating from its core values. When quizzed if Dominic was right, the CA National Mobilizer responded:

“Far from that, Dominic has his reasons but I also see things differently. I don’t agree with him. We have our issues internally. I see those issues as crises and every single party must go through those crises”, he affirmed.

