Brufut murder incident: 3 arrested, suspect on the run

By: Dawda Baldeh

A police officer working at the Public Relations Office of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has confirmed to The Fatu Network the death of one Fabakary Taal, a 25-year-old resident of Brufut who was allegedly stabbed to death at Max World Club.

The Fatu Network obtained this information through one Modou Musa Sisawo, an officer working at the public relations office of the police, who was assigned by the police PRO Cadet ASP Binta Njie.

According to the police, the unknown suspect is currently on the run while three others were arrested in connection to the case.

“The deceased Fabakary Taal of Brufut, a 25-year-old was brought to the charge office by his friends, who claimed that he was stabbed in the chest by an unknown person at max World Club in Brufut.

“Due to the seriousness of his injury, he was quickly rushed to Sukuta Health Center, where he was referred to Serrekunda General Hospital for medical attention,” the police said.

Similarly, two other victims also reported at Brusubi Police Station and complained that they were also stabbed at the same Max world Club in Brufut, the victim was Marcel Dacosta of Brufut, 27, and Papis Ceesay of Brufut, 25, the police said on Monday.

According to them, they were stabbed with Knife, “Marcel DaCosta was bleeding from the Neck while Papis Ceesay was bleeding from the left side of his ribs” they were quickly rushed to Kanifing Hospital for Medical attention.

One of the suspects (name withheld) was arrested. He is alleged to have stabbed 2nd victim Marseille Dacosta in the neck and 3rd victim Papis Ceesay on the right side of the ribs.

“The accused (name withheld) confessed to the crime he is cautioned and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, according to the police.

The accused, whose name is withheld, is said to be helping the police to arrest the murder suspect who is unknown and yet to be identified.

“Three people (names withheld) were arrested in connection with the case and are currently helping the police in the ongoing investigation.”