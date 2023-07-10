Brikama United CC rejoice as ComAfrique mourn unforgivable defeat

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman G Darboe

On Sunday, the Brikama United Cricket Club (BUCC) defeated ComAfrique Cricket Club at the Maccathy Square Oval in Banjul in the ongoing T10 GCA Cricket League.

In the first innings, BUCC batted and scored 80 runs in ten overs to set a target record of 81 runs for ComAfrique.

In the second innings, the stubborn batsmen of ComAfrique tried all they could but their bones were too weak to break through and score the targeted 81 runs.

You could hear spectators whisper to their fellows, “ComAfrique failed in their batting order, they made a poor decision in their batting order and failed woefully, thus unforgivable.”

They could only manage to score 54 runs in 10 overs in a game of innings, a great performance by both teams.

Brikama United continue their journey of perfection in the land of Cricket and the league as they are undefeated.