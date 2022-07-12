Brikama Residents Call On Authorities To Handle “Scattered Garages”

- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

Residents of Brikama have told The Fatu Network that the number of garages is increasing and scattered everywhere, thereby causing obstruction to traffic among other things.

“They park the cars they are repairing on the highway and streets. If you want to operate a mechanic workshop, you need to look for a land with enough space. Most of the garages do not have enough space to accommodate the number of vehicles they service so they use the highway and streets to park the cars,” says Lamin Federa, a resident of Brikama Nemataba.

Yusupha Dumbuya said he once knocked own a pedestrian while driving near an automechanic workshop.

“I was driving. When I reached the workshop, I was obstructed by packed vehicles at the highway around Newtown. So, I decided to deviate but unfortunately knocked a woman who was passing by.”

The garage he said is located few meters away from the Brikama Newtown mosque.

Bubacar Bojang shared his experience and highlighted that streets and highways must be free from obstruction hence they are meant for free flow of movement.

Making his point to this medium, Zakaria Joof blamed government for not regulating the auto mechanic industry

“They have right as citizens to operate their business but they should not only follow their interests. These unnecessary incidents could have been avoided.”

Saikou Njie and Rabiatou Mbye both students of the Gambia College made similar sentiments, pointing out that even the auto mechanic garage near the College is causing obstruction.

“We have to use the main highway to get to the College because the footpath near our fence, where people use to access the College, is currently occupied by auto mechanics.”

At least 2 mechanic workshops are located near the College premises and students have expressed concerne about that.

Fita Garage could be seen around Brikama in an unorganized matter which does not only obstruct traffic but also has poor hygiene conditions.

Allhage Sillah and Morr jagne both auto mechanics attributed the problem to lack of space.

“It is definitely not easy. The number of cars in country is too many now so we have to service them daily. We are appealing to the Brikama Area Council to help us with space which can accommodate more vehicles.”

The Public Relations Office of the Brikama Area council, Mr. Lamin Singhateh was quick to react and clarified that the council is not a custodian of lands.

When contacted for his reaction to the story, the Director General of the National Roads Authority Mr. Momodou Senghor, said all stakeholders involved should play their part.

“Our responsibility is to construct road infrastructure. Enforcement is for the uniform men.”

The police spokesperson, Lamin Njie, disclosed that the police will soon announce a special operations to clear the highway, noting that that will include abandoned vehicles, garages, shops and canteens obstructing movement of vehicles and pedestrians on the highway and streets.

Reports indicated that the total number of accidents cases recorded in the Gambia by last April was 11,995 whilst the death toll accelerated to 365.