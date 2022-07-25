Brikama Residents Battle With Flash Flood Challenges

- Advertisement -

By Modou Touray

As the rains continue, frequent flash flood in some areas in Brikama, has been causing discomfort to motorists and pedestrians.

To get first-hand information on the effects of such condition on people, The Fatu Network over the weekend visited some areas in Gidda, Misira, Kabafita, Newtown, Wellingara, and Nyambai.

Drivers in Brikama-Gidda struggle with numerous traffic deviations to get to their destinations. Previously, Jambar-Sanneh neighborhood used to be a flooded area which attracted the attention of Brikama Area Council authorities and the central government.

A 400-meter highway is currently being constructed there in addition to a drainage system. According to authorities, the undertaking is geared towards avoiding huge flash floods.

“Traffic is very uncomfortable now. I often have customers for town trip, but we encounter challenges in plying the road due to the poor drainage system. I am afraid of having a breakdown as I ply through stagnant water,” taxi driver Famara Njie complained.

“The stagnate water in the drainage system is caused by blockages of cabbages and poor design of the drainage system by contractors,” said Fabakary Ceesay, a resident of Newtown.

Ousman Jatta is a welder operating along the Kaba-Bajo highway in Newtown.

“Our workshop is often flooded. Whenever it floods, we have to wait for few days to continue work because we have to allow the place to dry up. It will be difficult to carry on our work at the welding workshop because water and electricity are not compatible.”

In Nyambai, some streets are affected too as some people cannot get into their compounds without getting into water. “This is why we feel happy when it doesn’t rain. Rain is good for agriculture, but for us, it brings more harm as the water doesn’t flow freely,” angry Nyambai resident Sulayman Sanneh said.

From Gidda forest to Brikama-Kunta kinteh, stagnant waters could be seen everywhere.

Bubacarr Senghor, a public health officer, attributed the flooding in Brikama to population density.

“People are moving a lot from rural areas to Brikama. It will be difficult to control these issues. Poor drainage can cause health hazards. Inadequate drainage system encourages respiratory problems for occupants. Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and worms, both of which carry diseases.”

There are reports of possible increase on water levels on roads, flash floods and traffic jams.