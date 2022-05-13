Breaking: Gambian International Player Ebou Adam Joins Cardiff City FC

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Gambian international football star, Ebou Adams, after helping Forest Green Rovers to promotion to English League One, has joined Cardiff City Football Club from Forest Green Rovers FC on a three-year deal.

Cardiff City Fc plays in the English League Championship.

Below is the full statement from Forest Green Rovers FC after the Gambian completed his deal.

“The Club would like to wish fan favourite Ebou good luck with his next adventure.

Since signing for the Green Devils in the summer of 2019, he has made an immeasurable impact on the team, quickly winning over fans with his smart play and powerful performances.

“His energy and attitude have proven invaluable to Rovers over the last three seasons, receiving plaudits from opposition fans, players and managers.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison said: “Ebou’s going to bring athleticism and energy. He’s really good on the ball. He’s been a top, top player forb Forest Green for a number of years. I said I was going to change the dynamic of the group. I wanted to change what you see from the players characteristic wise and he fits the bill. t is the right time for him to step up to the Championship. It’s a big step for him, but he’s buzzing, we’re buzzing and we’re looking forward to seeing him out there. We’re really pleased to get it over the line.”

Having made over 100 appearances for Forest Green, midfielder Adams joins the 100 club alongside other FGR Legends. In that time he has scored nine goals for the team and it’s fitting that in his final season at the club he scored the winning goal in the opening game, at home to Sutton, and also the last match, away to Mansfield, to help us clinch the title.

“Ebou also represented The Gambia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, his country’s debut in the competition. He was a central part of the team that helped make history by reaching the last eight, before losing to hosts Cameroon.

“Throughout his time at the Forest Green, Ebou has been a credit to himself and the football club. He has achieved great things both personally and for the team. We wish him every success going forward, and he will always be welcome back at the New Lawn,” Richard Hughes, Director of football at Forest Green Rovers said.