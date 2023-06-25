BREAKING: Alieu Fadera joins KRC Genk in D320M deal

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Dazzling Gambian winger Alieu Fadera has joined 4-times Belgian league champions, KRC Genk, on a four-year contract from Zulte Waregem, in a deal worth €5 million (D320.9 million).

The Gambian international was an integral member of Zulte Waregem last season, where he scored six goals and assisted six, a performance that caught the eye of Genk for his services.

Alieu Fadera is a highly sought-after winger in Belgium with vast potential for the future.

He was represented in the deal by his agent, Saikou Saidy, who is now a popular football agent exporting Gambian players to the European Leagues.

Speaking to The Fatu Network after his player put pen to paper, agent Saikou Saidy said he wants the best for Fadera and believes that this move will have a massive impact on the player’s future.

Much attention will be paid to the fast-rising Gambian winger in KRC Genk who hopes for a better career.

KRC Genk is a Belgian professional club based in the city of Genk in Belgian Limburg. The team plays in the Belgian Pro League and has won four championship titles, the recent one being in the 2018-19 season.