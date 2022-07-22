Bob Keita loses two brothers as he languishes in Mile II Prisons

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

Lamin S Camara, the lawyer defending Boubacar Bob Keita in his unprecedented rape trial that has been in courts since 2019, has confirmed that his client has lost two brothers while being incarcerated in the Mile II prisons.

Speaking further to this media at the Bundung High Court about the death of his client’s siblings, Counsel Camara said he could not confirm if, in fact, their deaths were in any way associated with Bob’s rape trial. However, he divulged that his client knew about the death of his two brothers only two weeks ago which, he said, has left his client shocked.

“He was devastated at the news, but it is God’s will, and he must take it in good faith. There is nothing he can do about it’’

Reiterating his legal support to his client, Counsel Lamin S. Camara said he believes in the innocence of his client, however adding that, as lawyers, they must abide by the verdict of the court. LS Camara said they are subjecting the matter to due process.

Speaking on the defence team’s rejection of the supposed blood sample of Baby M (the alleged victim’s now deceased child) from the State, the seasoned legal practitioner argued that the blood sample of the deceased was taken by the State before it was ordered by the court and in the absence of the accused and his legal team, adding that the blood sample could be someone else’s and not Baby M, citing transparency issues as the basis of the defence team’s argument.

“What we can accept is the blood sample taken from baby M in the presence of all parties. Not one that was taken in our absence. When Bob was giving his blood sample, on the 13th of July, everyone was present,’’ LS revealed.

Boubacar Bob Keita has been alleged to have raped his ex-wife’s younger sister, who is said to have been a minor at the time of the alleged crime. The unprecedented rape trial in the Gambia, which has seen over 30 adjournments, has been ongoing for almost two years now.

Sympathizers of the accused continue to storm the Bundung High Court during recent court proceedings demanding a free, fair and just trial for the accused.