Bob Keita Freed: Judge Cautions People Not To Mock Victim 

By: Dawda Baldeh

Justice Momodou SM Jallow, who presided over Babucarr Keita trial, has cautioned family members and sympathizers of Babucarr (Bob) Keita not to mock the victim, Fatou Ngoneh Mbye.

This came after Justice Jallow acquitted and discharged Bob Keita who was standing trial on a single count of rape.

“Please, when you go back to your places or houses discuss this matter responsibly and try as individuals [to see] what you will do to help the young girl who is a victim in either way. As a court, we will make sure that justice is served.”

Justice Jallow acquitted and discharged Babucarr Keita following a ‘nolle prosequi’ filed by the State to discontinue prosecution.

The ruling brought an end to a slightly over two-year trial. In the courtroom, family members and sympathizers of Bob welcomed the ruling with tears and smiles.

Bob was accompanied home by hundreds of people who have been calling for his release for the past two years.

Justice Jallow assured Gambians that the court will remain a house of justice.

