BCC goes digital with revenue collection

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The incumbent mayor of the Banjul City Council, Rohey Malick Lowe has today, April 19 presided over the launch of the BCC digital revenue collection project at a press conference held in Banjul.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to journalists at her office in Banjul, Mayor Lowe outlined development interventions her office is undertaking within the city.

With the digital revenue collection system, the mayor believes revenue collection leakages will be minimized.

“Digitization of revenue collection will help us to minimize revenue fraud,” Mayor Lowe told reporters, adding that sustainability is key for them.

“Now with the digital revenue collection system revenue collection will be easy,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Lowe further told journalists that they started the project with UNDP to see if it will be profitable.

“Everywhere in the world people are going digital and Banjul is not an island.

“We are here to launch the digital revenue collection system to fight against fraud. Tomorrow we will start collecting revenue using digital systems,” she added.

The incumbent mayor noted that people should support her office to ensure the project is successful.

- Advertisement -

According to her, digital revenue collection will enhance proper revenue collection thereby increasing revenue.

“Going digital doesn’t means we are increasing tax. It’s all about moving from analogue to digital,” she emphasized.

The project and the digital system took the BCC and partners almost nine months, according to officials.

Mayor Lowe encouraged people to pay their taxes to help the council in making sure they contribute these social cooperate responsibilities to the people.