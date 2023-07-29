Batchilly calls for suspension of diplomatic ties with Turkey amidst reported rights violation of Gambians

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has called for the immediate suspension of diplomatic ties with Turkey and demanded the repatriation of Gambians amidst reported violations of their rights.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Batchilly made these comments in a statement obtained by The Fatu Network on Saturday 29th of July 2023.

“To protect our citizens, we demand the repatriation of Gambians from Turkey and the immediate suspension of all diplomatic ties with your country.

“Both embassies in Banjul and Ankara should be closed until you demonstrate a genuine commitment to respecting human rights,” he said following complaints of rights violations.

The GAP boss further suggested that Turkish Airlines operations in Banjul cease immediately as a measure to protest against the atrocities committed under the leadership of President Erdogan.

- Advertisement -

“President Erdoğan, the ball is in your court. The Gambia Action Party demands immediate action to end the suffering of Gambian citizens in Turkey.

“Only then can we truly appreciate any positive contributions made towards the Muslim community,” he added.

Batchilly commended President Erdoğan for standing with Muslim nations, however, he expressed disappointment in the manner in which Gambians in Turkey are treated.

He warned that such actions will not be tolerated and that the Turkish government must act to prevent the rights of every person in Turkey.

- Advertisement -

The opposition leader further condemned the maltreatment, discrimination, and deportation inflicted upon Gambians, saying “We demand urgent and unyielding action to put an end to this despicable situation.”

“President Erdoğan, your unflinching efforts must extend to ensuring the respect and dignity of all individuals within your country, irrespective of their nationality.

“The inhumane treatment of Gambian citizens in Turkey is a stain on your administration’s record, and it must be rectified immediately,” he lamented.

Mr. Batchilly reiterated his commitment to fighting for the right of every Gambian saying he has high regard for the Turkish president, but he must speak up to ensure Gambians are free from what he describes as inhuman treatment.

“It is time to display true leadership by protecting the rights and well-being of all individuals, not just those from your nation or faith.

“The world is watching, and your failure to act decisively will only further tarnish your reputation on the global stage,” he added.

Batchilly said his party will not rest until the suffering of innocent Gambians is halted, and justice is served.

He warned that any further delay or negligence in addressing these human rights violations will be met with intensified scrutiny and condemnation.

He reminded Turkish authorities that the international community will not tolerate the mistreatment and abuse of innocent individuals, and his party will relentlessly push for justice until this issue is resolved.

“Your leadership will be judged by your actions, and the time to act is now,” he ended.