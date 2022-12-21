Batchilly: ‘As a leader, I totally condemn the act and any accomplice to it’

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, the leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP) has condemned Tuesday’s attempted coup on President Barrow’s government by some members of the Gambia Armed Forces that led to the arrest of four soldiers.

GAP leader described the act as unconstitutional and a threat to democracy.

“We are all aware that some irresponsible security service officers were allegedly attempting to overthrow the government of the day and thereby leading the nation to a state of fear and instability. As a leader, I totally condemn the act and any accomplice to it,” he said in a statement.

Mr Batchilly also expressed his profound gratitude to the State Intelligence Services and Security Forces for their timely intervention and relentless effort in making sure that peace and security are maintained.

“Knowing the damages and loss involved in such acts, no good citizen should be happy with what happened earlier today,” he added.

He also urges party leaders, and citizens to work towards strengthening peace and stability in the country.

“Freedom and Peace Each Day” to The Gambia Ever True,” he called on everyone to abide by as he condemned the act of some military officers.

