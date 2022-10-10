Barrow’s ‘political platform has been used to insult opposition leaders in a very ill-mannered way’ — MC Cham Jrn

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Mc Cham Jnr, the National Youth President of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has said President Adama Barrow has championed insults in the Gambian political arena and that his platform is being used to insult opposition leaders.

The GDC youth leader uttered this as he blasts the Gambia Police Force for questioning and eventually detaining comedian Alhagie Muhammad Darboe for a live video on Facebook regarding the death of sixty-nine (69) Gambian children who died from Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

“President Barrow has championed insults in our politics as his political platform has been used on so many occasions to launch insults at opposition leaders in a very ill-mannered way and Barrow never has the audacity to stop or ban those doing it,” he said.

According to Mc Cham Jnr, the questioning and eventual detention of comedian Muhammad Darboe is “morally wrong” after witnessing the worst situations where leaders would be insulted. He alluded several people had done similar things in the past but never called for questioning or being detained.

“We have seen Baba Jah insulting Ousainou Darboe on a joint show with Muhammad Darboe on two occasions and no action was taken by the police to call him for questioning. In addition, he insulted the parent of Essa Faal, and he walked out free with his head held high in a country where we honour and give maximum respect to our parents,” he claimed.

He added that NPP Journalist Babourcarr Bahoum had also gone against his [MC Cham Jnr] party leader’s character, Mama Kandeh and the police made no such thing.

“The police got me thinking of the Animal Farm where all animals are equal before the law but there are some who are more equal than the others before the law”, he declared.

The young politician called for decency in Gambian politics and demanded the immediate release of comedian Muhammad Darboe.

Muhammad Darboe was invited by the police for questioning in the early hours of Sunday. However, he is yet to be released. It is still not known if he is or will be charged.