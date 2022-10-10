Barrow’s ‘political platform has been used to insult opposition leaders in a very ill-mannered way’ — MC Cham Jrn

188
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Mc Cham Jnr, the National Youth President of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has said President Adama Barrow has championed insults in the Gambian political arena and that his platform is being used to insult opposition leaders.

- Advertisement -

The GDC youth leader uttered this as he blasts the Gambia Police Force for questioning and eventually detaining comedian Alhagie Muhammad Darboe for a live video on Facebook regarding the death of sixty-nine (69) Gambian children who died from Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

“President Barrow has championed insults in our politics as his political platform has been used on so many occasions to launch insults at opposition leaders in a very ill-mannered way and Barrow never has the audacity to stop or ban those doing it,” he said.

According to Mc Cham Jnr, the questioning and eventual detention of comedian Muhammad Darboe is “morally wrong” after witnessing the worst situations where leaders would be insulted. He alluded several people had done similar things in the past but never called for questioning or being detained.

“We have seen Baba Jah insulting Ousainou Darboe on a joint show with Muhammad Darboe on two occasions and no action was taken by the police to call him for questioning. In addition, he insulted the parent of Essa Faal, and he walked out free with his head held high in a country where we honour and give maximum respect to our parents,” he claimed.

- Advertisement -

He added that NPP Journalist Babourcarr Bahoum had also gone against his [MC Cham Jnr] party leader’s character, Mama Kandeh and the police made no such thing.

“The police got me thinking of the Animal Farm where all animals are equal before the law but there are some who are more equal than the others before the law”, he declared.

The young politician called for decency in Gambian politics and demanded the immediate release of comedian Muhammad Darboe.

Muhammad Darboe was invited by the police for questioning in the early hours of Sunday. However, he is yet to be released. It is still not known if he is or will be charged.

Previous articleFather Recollects Child’s Tragic Death To AKI: “All The Kids That Went Through Surgery Before My Daughter Came Out Dead”
Next article69 Deaths: GBA, FLAG Call For Independent Inquiry Into Importation Of Contaminated Medicines 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions