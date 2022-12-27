Barrow promises to never turn away from the Constitution

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The president of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has promised to never shy away from upholding the Constitution of the Gambia in defence of the country.

- Advertisement -

President Barrow assured to uphold the Constitution while addressing his National People’s Party militants in their ongoing maiden party congress at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Conference Centre in Bijilo.

“I promise never to turn away from the constitution with which you entrusted the task of defending the nation. And I reassure you that, the progress and development of the Gambia are my priorities,” he said.

Barrow’s government has, on several occasions, been tagged for going against the constitution. The last of which is the continued detention of the United Democratic Party General Campaign Manager, Momodou Sabally, who has been under police custody since last week.

Over 50% of Gambians re-entrusted President Adama Barrow to continue steering the affairs of the state when he contested as the presidential candidate for his National People’s Party in the December election.

- Advertisement -

According to Barrow, the National People’s Party was never struggling for relevance or visibility in the run-up to the December presidential elections. He explained that the people accepted and voted for the National People’s Party because of their reliable and progressive force.

“The people recognize that the NPP is not struggling for relevance or visibility, instead, they accept us as a reliable and progressive force with a concrete development target as confirmed by the 2018-2021 National Development Plan and 2023 to 2027 recovery focus NDP in progress.”

The president, while addressing his party militants, pointed out that the December presidential election victory came with great expectation for the continuous development that he’s been doing in the Gambia.

The National People’s Party are currently holding their first-ever congress since its establishment in January 2021.