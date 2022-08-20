‘Barrow is The Champion Of Corruption’ Leading Copycat Ministers — MC CHAM

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

On the back of a public outcry about the leaked missive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports paying Minister Bakary Badjie and his wife Hawa Jorbateh for fourteen days in Birmingham, England and Konya, Turkey, the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress Youth president MC Cham Jr has said that the youth and sports minister is not alone in this game, noting all ministers are learning from President Adama Barrow.

According to Cham, the President of the Gambia is the champion of corruption with all his ministers copying him.

“The entire government of President Barrow is corrupt. Barrow is the champion of corruption and his ministers and entire government officials are copying from him,” he claimed.

The GDC’s National Youth President added that President Barrow and his officials are not serious about fighting corruption, which is retarding the country.

He emphasised that minister Badjie’s per diem corruption scandal is the one being exposed, but many of Barrow’s ministers have been engaged in a similar act.

According to reports, the minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, had earlier confirmed that his wife was denied a visa to Birmingham, England but was paid per diem regardless.

The minister and his wife, from the Commonwealth games in the UK, proceeded to Konya, Turkey for the 5th Islamic games.

Cham noted that such acts from Bakary Badjie, who is described by many as a hardworking youth, are unethical and unexpected from him. He outlined that involving his wife in the per diem scandal is a big mistake for the minister.

“He is not known to be engaged in corrupt activities but the per diem issue involving his wife is a big mistake. I call on the youth minister to rectify this mistake to restore the confidence Gambians have in him,” he said.

In a missive signed by Lamin A. Camara, Bakary Badjie received 300 pounds daily while Hawa Jobarteh, his wife pocketed 200 pounds in 14 days.