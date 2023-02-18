Barrow impels Gambians to be vigilant in fighting ‘unacceptable’ crimes

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Gambian President Adama Barrow has urged citizens to increase their vigilance against criminal activities, which he said are a threat to national security.

In delivering his Independence Day speech on Saturday, 18th February, at McCarthy Square in Banjul, Barrow described the criminal deeds as unacceptable.

“Recent reports of armed robbery, stabbing, and such unfamiliar brutal acts of cowardice in our society threaten national security.

“I call on the general public to step up neighbourhood watch networks and be more vigilant. Criminal acts leading to injury and loss of life are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” President Barrow said.

Barrow said his government will continue capacity enhancement efforts for the security sector to “competently” handle and “decisively” prevent what he calls deadly crimes.

“Looking ahead, the younger generation will appreciate us better if we construct a future of comfort, peace, and happiness for them. This is what democracy offers,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech that mainly focused on peace and stability, the President also alluded to the unconstitutional military takeover of governments, which he noted, “persistently” hinders Africa’s development.

“Often, sections of a nation rejoice when there is a military takeover, but it is always short-lived. The people must rise against the horrors of wars, conflicts, and unrest, beginning with the gallant citizens in uniform. We have noted that, in recent years, the elite in African armies have stayed away from unconstitutional actions. This should now filter down to all ranks within every army on the continent,” President Barrow said.

In late December, last year, the government of the Gambia announced what was allegedly a foiled coup and subsequently instituted a panel that investigated the matter. The panel has since reported the findings of its investigations and the matter is now before the court.

Barrow did not specifically talk about the alleged foiled coup whose alleged plotters pleaded not guilty in court.

“As we did in 2016, there are legal, democratic, and constitutional ways of removing unpopular governments; so, there is no wisdom in choosing paths that lead to unrest and destruction.”