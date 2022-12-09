Bakoteh women vendors urge gov’t to reduce prices of commodities amid financial losses

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Women vendors at Bakoteh fish market have urged the government to reduce the prices of basic commodities so that they can make sales to reduce financial losses.

The market accommodates hundreds of vendors who are selling different food products and it is also used by many for their daily shopping.

However, the vendors are also facing numerous challenges due to the continuous escalation of prices of commodities.

Penda Camara, a vegetable vendor who has been in the business for two decades, said the recent prices of basic commodities are beyond imagination and against their will.

“The business is very slow, and we are losing customers while our vegetables are getting spoiled.

It is very difficult, but we can’t sit at home. We use the income generated to feed our families and pay school fees for our children. The government should find ways to cut the price of the commodities,” she explained.

She called on the government to support women in their businesses, saying they are suffering.

“We are not comfortable with the price of the commodities. But if you buy something at D50 you cannot sell it for less than that. We are feeling the pain of our customers,” she added.

Bakoteh fish market is predominantly occupied by women, most of whom are the breadwinners of their families.

They travelled from different places every morning to sell their products before midday.

“Business is no longer as usual. We are losing a lot because commodities are very expensive, we are paying tax daily and we are not making a profit,” Mariama Camara said.

She equally lamented the numerous challenges they are facing which include a lack of storage facilities for their vegetables, and transportation costs among others.

The women mostly sell perishable food that cannot last long without proper cold storage facilities.

Several other women highlighted similar challenges that are affecting their businesses in the market.