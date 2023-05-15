Bakary Badjie – Providing water is doable and this will be my first task when I assume office

By: Dawda Baldeh

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) mayoral candidate for Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Bakary Y. Badjie, has vowed to end water shortage in Bundung six-junction if he is elected mayor of the municipal council in the forthcoming 20th May 2023 mayoral/chairmanship elections.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Badjie, said Bundung has been facing constant water shortage, recognizing the need for urgent intervention to end the perennial drought.

“Water is a very important resource in our lives, and for Bundung, this will be my priority when I am elected come May 20th. The dwellers here are suffering to access water and that has to end,” he said.

Asked about how he intends to handle the situation, Badjie said, “The Council has the resources to support the people. We will work with NAWEC to ensure they extend water supply to the community, so that people can have access to water anytime they wish.”

He added that if individuals can provide adequate water supply to communities, nothing can prevent the Council from doing the same.

“We have seen individuals digging boreholes for people and the council will do all it takes to make sure people access water. The residents here have to wake up every day at midnight to fetch water which is not acceptable,” he emphasized.

Bakary who is backed by the ruling party and their alliance groups expressed optimism that he will bring a meaningful change in the Council if elected.

“Providing water is doable and this will be my first task when I assume office,” he stressed.

He further outlined other areas of intervention he intends to take if elected which includes youth empowerment, construction of more markets, municipal garages, roads, among others.

For his part, Doudou Jah, spokesperson of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) said he is confident that Bakary will undoubtedly transform the council to a better level.

“We have seen what he has achieved in the Ministry of Youth and Sports in just two and half years. And Bakary has been in the council so he knows how the council operates. We need people like him to occupy the council so that the people will see the impact of paying their task,” he told The Fatu Network.

Mr. Jah, whose party has been backing the NPP since 2021, said they have no doubt that victory will be on their side.

“We have been engaging people within the municipality and the responses have been positive. We will continue selling our agenda to the people,” he added.

