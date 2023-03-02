Bah threatens severe retaliation against Tunisians if…

320
Mamadou Bah (2)
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

2021 Presidential aspirant Mamadou Bah 2 alias Obama has said severe revenge will be taken against Tunisians in the Gambia if the Tunisian President Kais Saied used any illegal measures to harm or kick Gambian migrants out of Tunisia.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Bah said Tunisians are all over the world and they are in peace.

“If you take any illegal measures against our Gambians in your country, we will take more serious measures against your citizens in The Gambia,” Bah threatened an act of revenge.

He described Tunisian President Kais Saied statement on irregular migration on Tuesday as “premature.”

“Tunisia is in Africa and its citizens are all over the continent, therefore, your policies should accommodate other countries’ citizens.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Bah added that an African in an African territory cannot be identified as an irregular immigrant.

“Mr. president, criminals anywhere around the world should be corrected,” he emphasized.

He called on African leaders to condemn the Tunisian leader, saying he cannot condemn young African migrants in his country just because their colour is black.

“You cannot identify African migrants as criminals because they are black and this is not acceptable,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He further called on the minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation to monitor and document Gambians living in Tunisia for any development.

Previous articleBeyond Words: Jordan B. Peterson’s Book ‘Beyond Order’ to be Translated into Pulaar

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions