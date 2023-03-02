Bah threatens severe retaliation against Tunisians if…

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

2021 Presidential aspirant Mamadou Bah 2 alias Obama has said severe revenge will be taken against Tunisians in the Gambia if the Tunisian President Kais Saied used any illegal measures to harm or kick Gambian migrants out of Tunisia.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Bah said Tunisians are all over the world and they are in peace.

“If you take any illegal measures against our Gambians in your country, we will take more serious measures against your citizens in The Gambia,” Bah threatened an act of revenge.

He described Tunisian President Kais Saied statement on irregular migration on Tuesday as “premature.”

“Tunisia is in Africa and its citizens are all over the continent, therefore, your policies should accommodate other countries’ citizens.

Mr. Bah added that an African in an African territory cannot be identified as an irregular immigrant.

“Mr. president, criminals anywhere around the world should be corrected,” he emphasized.

He called on African leaders to condemn the Tunisian leader, saying he cannot condemn young African migrants in his country just because their colour is black.

“You cannot identify African migrants as criminals because they are black and this is not acceptable,” he added.

He further called on the minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation to monitor and document Gambians living in Tunisia for any development.