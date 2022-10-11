Bafuloto VDC Fracas: Alkalo, VDC Chairman In Conflict Over Which VDC Should Lead

- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

The Brikama Area Council recognized Village Development Committee of Bafuloto in Kombo Central successfully held their capacity building over the weekend to identify the roles of members who dispute the boycott of the village Alkalo, Mustapha Saidy.

The recognized VDC is endorsed by the Brikama Area Council, the community development office, and the ward councillor is being led by Kebba Ansu Saidy. However, the Alkalo has his rival VDC spearheaded by Mbye Jassey. According to the local government act, the Alkalo serves as an advisor to the village development committee therefore his absence from the function of the recognized VDC could retard development.

Speaking at the end of a two-day capacity enhancement training, the chairman of the recognized VDC Mr Kebba Ansu Saidy pointed out that they anticipated uniting and working with the current Alkalo but to no avail.

“He doesn’t respond to us anytime we need him. Infant, there is a dormant VDC bank account which we want to activate but we need the village Alkalo to write a letter of authorization for us to access that account. Our malaise is impacting negatively on programs,” Kebba Ansu Saidy appealed.

The head of the Alkalo’s rival VDC Mr Mbye Jassey asserted that they finalized the registration process with the department of community development after being elected by different ‘kabilos’ in the village.

“We are working directly with the Alkalo and currently working on some projects,” Mr Jassey said.

The ward councillor for Kembujeh ward, Mr Alieu Lito Darboe said he is elected on a party ticket, but he represents the entire residents of his ward without discrimination.

“As VDC, you are the entry point of development to the village. The current Alkalo Mustapha Saidy was summoned to the Area Council but didn’t turn up and only send his rival VDC which we don’t recognize. The VDC in Bafuloto is headed by Kebba Ansu Saidy, the body mandated to take care of development programs in the village. The Alkalo has an advisory role only,” Councillor Darboe clarified.

The Community Development officer for the West Coast region, Mr Njaga Khan clarified that the village of Alkalo has no right to dissolve VDC.

“The Alkalo is the head of the village, and you should brief him on the outcome of your training despite his absence. Constant meetings are important because you should be accountable to the people. There is a prospect of development in our village provided you are united,” Njaga Khan advised.

When contacted for his reaction to boycotting the VDC training, the Bafuloto Village Alkalo Mustapha Saidy described the VDC as the group initially calling themselves a “task force”.

“If I call them for a meeting, they never turned up so why should I answer them? I don’t recognize them as VDC, my recognized VDC is headed by Mbye Jassey. This group hijacked the former VDC led by Ebrima Sarjo. I don’t know the way they came to be the genuine VDC. The villagers selected the current VDC and install Mbye Jassey as a leader. This is the group I am working with right now,” Alkalo Saidy said.

Bafuloto’s situation is on red alert as each VDC faction remains stiff on the stands.