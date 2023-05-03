BAC race: 10 candidates Confirmed, 3 withdrew, 1 Pending

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

- Advertisement -

The Independent Electoral Commission has approved the candidatures of 7 independent candidates and equally the candidates of the National People’s Party, United Democratic Party, and People Progressive Party for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election. Meanwhile, the candidature of independent candidate Ibrahim JS Sanneh, the plan A candidate for the APRC no-to-alliance movement, remains hanging in the air for not submitting his leave letter to enable him to fulfil all legal requirements to be considered as a candidate. He has until 4 p.m. today to know his status in the race.

According to the IEC returning officer in the West Coast Region, Faraba Janneh, three candidates have already withdrawn from the race, paving the way for only 10 candidates and the pending nomination of JS Sanneh for the race.

In the past four days, the people of the West Coast have witnessed the submission of nomination papers by different aspirants for the biggest local government seat in the West Coast Region. Some candidates carried a bustling crowd, while a few were seen with less than ten people when submitting their nomination papers.

Among the ten confirmed candidates are the UDP’s Yankuba Darboe, NPP’s Seedy Sherrif Ceesay, PPP’s Jainaba Bah and independent candidate Ahmad Gitteh.

- Advertisement -

Ibrahim JS, the candidate for the APRC no-to-alliance movement, was given time until 4 p.m. today to submit his leave letter to the commission or face expulsion from the race for not fulfilling a legal requirement that every candidate must submit if they are employed within the country.

Sanneh, who was also accompanied by a bustling crowd yesterday to submit his nomination papers, was confident that he will get his leave letter from the PMO before the 4 p.m. deadline today.

This year’s Brikama Area Council is poised to be the most contested election in recent history. Yankuba Darboe of UDP remains a top contender for the seat amidst his party’s popularity in the councillorship election. However, NPP’s Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, Ahmad Gitteh and Ibrahim JS Sanneh, if cleared today, will give Yankuba Darboe a tough challenge considering the number of people who accompanied them to file their nomination papers.