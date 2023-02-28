BAC abysmally lags behind in waste collection: Survey reveals BCC collects 99% solid waste, KMC 70%, BAC 4%

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A survey conducted by the Center for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CepRaSS) has revealed that the Banjul City Council (BCC) collected 99% of the waste in the city compared to the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and Brikama Area Council (BAC).

The CRC survey reveals that 67% of respondents collected solid waste in their communities themselves, 38% said councils collected it, 20% were private, and 1% others.

The findings reveal that councils collect solid waste from households of only 38% while most of the residents collect solid waste from their households either by themselves or through private or other means.

“This is a clear indication that solid waste collection is still a major issue across the three LGAs which authorities need to seriously address,” the survey outlined.

In Banjul, the survey reveals that the City Council collected solid waste from 99% of the respondents, 1% were collected by others, 0% privately, and 1% self.

While in the Kanifing Municipality, the CRC survey reveals that Kanifing Municipal Council collected solid waste from 70% of the respondents, 1% was collected by others, 54% private, and 24% self.

Meanwhile, in Brikama LGA, the results reveal that Brikama Area Council collected solid waste from 4% of the respondents, 0% was collected by others, 10% was private, and 90% were self.

These findings imply that Brikama Area Council collects solid waste from households of only 4% while most of the residents collect solid waste from their households either by themselves or through private or other means.

Furthermore, the survey stated that solid waste collection is still a major issue in Brikama Area Council (BAC) and recommends that authorities need it seriously address.

This result shows a remarkable level of performance by BCC and KMC in solid waste collection for residents of Banjul and Kanifing respectively and a poor performance in waste collection in Brikama Area Council.