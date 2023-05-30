Babylon land dispute: Rongo responds to Alkalolu

- Advertisement -

By: Fatou Kebbeh

Modou Lamin Jarju alias Rongo, a cultural music artist and resident of Banjulinding, who is in the middle of a land dispute with several alkalolu, has once again responded to the continuous refusal of the Alkalolu to recognise Babylon as a village of its own.

The allegation of Babylon not existing was made by the Alkalolu of the following places Yundum, Makumbaya, Lamin, Mandinaring, and Kerewan respectively.

“I am not fighting for my interests but for the interests of everyone because is it sad that the youth do not even have a place to breathe.

“Even the field that I gave to the young people was sold and as such, we should not let these people sell all the plots of lands that we could use and develop our country,” he said.

Land dispute has undoubtedly become a perennial problem in the Gambia as news of people being victimized by estate developers or individuals engaged in the business are reported daily.

Rongo said the allegations made are false and misleading, adding that the Alkalolu and some of their associates continue to fuel dispute.

“Babylon was established in 1480 by Bylondo Jarju and I have the records,” Rongo claimed.

He also mentioned Jammeh Bojang, Buah Saidy, and Yusupha Gomez.

“I have records of Jammeh Bojang of Lamin trying to trespass on my land with one Central Bank Governor Buah Saidy and Yusupha Gomez. They made themselves so-called VDCs and sold out my land,” Rongo said.

According to Rongo, Babylon was exiting, and it is still exiting, and he has a document that has the map of Babylon.

“I heard the Yundum Alkalo say they came and didn’t find any settlement here; he doesn’t know the history that’s why he is saying that. I know him very well and I know his dad and the rest of his family, they used to come to my father to make history,” Momodou said.

He added that his root started a long way, well before it came to The Gambia.

The Jolas settled in all the dangerous and scary places because they were powerful people and some of them were resistant to gunfire, Rongo told journalists.

“I know my history very well and I know what am saying, the Alkalo of Yundum is putting himself on an issue he doesn’t belong in because he isn’t part of the Alkalolu I took to court.”

Rongo explained how his great-grandfather and some of his family members came to Kombo and what they have done that made him say the place is theirs.

He also revealed how the following settlements came into existence; Yundum, Busumbala, Lamin, Sinchu Alagie, Abuko, Sukuta, and other settlements in the Kombos.