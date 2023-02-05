Assan Martin endorses Talib Bensouda for upcoming mayoral election

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Amidst announcements of support for individuals, Lawyer Assan Martin is the latest to announce his backing for the mayor of KMC, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, as the 2023 mayoral election fast approaches.

“Our team members will embark on a formidable campaign as envisaged by [the] Mayor and support his efforts to rebuild a better city,” Mr. Martin said.

Martin announced his candidature for the 2018 mayoral election with the phrase “KMC must be fixed”, but later joined an independent Candidate, Papa Njie, who was later defeated by Bensouda.

Assan Martin’s endorsement came just a week after Musa Yally Batchilly, the Leader and Secretary General of Gambia Action Party (GAP) endorsed the same candidate at a gathering behind the Africell/KMC Fitness Centre.

“We intend to collaborate… to pressure him (Bensouda) to do more and help build capacities in the municipality for the benefit of all locals regardless of party affiliation,” he said.

The Human Rights Lawyer initially intended to run for the position but decided to back Bensouda because of his “maturity and openness – and ready to exchange opinion and views.”

Martin and his team endorsed GDC for the 2021 presidential election.

