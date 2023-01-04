As court strikes out his case, Sabally not ready to back down 

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The case involving the State and Momodou Sabally has been struck out following Sabally’s unconditional release from detention.

Sabally’s arrest and detention was in connection to a statement he made in a video at a meeting with some youths who were said to be UDP TikTokers. The video was allegedly deemed to have connection with the foiled coup announced by the government on 21st December 2022.

The State later applied at the High Court for an extension of Sabally’s detention for further investigation. The said application was granted by Justice Zainab Ngui Mboob.

Sabally’s lawyer also filed summon of notice challenging his client’s detention and that was going to be heard on January 3rd, 2023. However, Sabally’s unconditional release meant the State has nothing concrete against him and the case has therefore been struck out.

Shortly after the matter was struck out, Sabally took to his Facebook page to say: “Case closed. Alhamdulillaah. Special gratitude and appreciation to my lawyers Abdoulie Fatty and Borry Touray.”

He said he is “not ready to back down.”

Below is the poetic statement Mr. Sabally posted on Facebook:

I’m not ready to make nice

I’m not ready to back down

I’m still mad as hell, and I don’t have time

To go ’round and ’round and ’round

It’s too late to make it right

I probably wouldn’t if I could

‘Cause I’m mad as hell

Can’t bring myself to do what it is

You think I should…

