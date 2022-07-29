Are Traditional Griots Losing Their value, Respect in Society?

- Advertisement -

By: Alimatou S Bajinka

For many years, griots have played an important role in local functions in our communities. They have not only served as entertainers, but also custodians of oral history. The trade has existed for centuries mainly to preserve people’s genealogies, historical narratives, oral traditions and important events in society.

However, it appears that their functions and recognition especially in today’s generation are slowly diminishing.

Alhajie Mbye is a renowned griot in the Greater Banjul area who served as the lead griot for the most prominent politicians in the country. Mr Mbaye expressed dismay with the low regard accorded to griots, acknowledging that the issue may be attributed to their attitude.

“I blame certain griots for the disrespect accorded to me and my fellow griots, some of whom just walk to peoples’ events without being invited.”

Griots, he added, have held quite a significant position in African cultures, most especially in local ceremonies.

“They translate historical facts, transfer moral issues, explain the mystic world surrounding us and particularly share past experiences.”

However, some believe that this depleting recognition of local griots is due to the changing nature of society; as communities become more divided about the need to have them on special occasions.

Mariama Dampha, who celebrated her wedding two years ago, explained her decision not to invite griots to her well-planned event, saying griots nowadays use the trade as a form of begging instead of doing the task.

“Griots in recent days do not even do their job that is relating you to your past or even tell you about your history, but instead they throw money or cloth at you just to have the money they looking for without even knowing your name.”

Houssoum Ceesay, a renowned historian who has written extensively on traditional Gambian societies said the image people have toward griots today is the direct opposite of their important status in the past.

“The presence of a griot in one’s ceremony used to qualify such event as one that is of class and every family sought for them in all important events.”

The role of a griot, he added, involves a lot of skills and effort, and therefore griots were supposed to only focus on how they do this important job while the patrons focus on the upkeep of the griots.

“Traditionally, the feeding and clothing of griots should be the sole responsibility of their patrons, however, the trade has become so profitable that everyone now ventures into it, mainly for economic reasons.”

He, however, believes that the reason many young people have low regard for griots is mainly that griots are no more as skilled as they used to be. He also said most of the efforts are now put on how to make money instead of learning the real history and the skills necessary to entertain their patrons.

The griot profession is hereditary and has long been a part of West African culture.