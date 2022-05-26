April 2000 Students Demonstration: Yahya Jammeh, Others To Be Prosecuted For Arbitrary Arrest, Detention, Torture, Injurie And Killing

- Advertisement -

In its White Paper, The Gambia Government has accepted the recommendation of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) that the former President Yahya Jammeh, as the then Commander in Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces, be prosecuted for all the atrocities committed against the students of the April 10 and 11 students’ demonstrations – namely: arbitrary arrest,

unlawful detention, torture, assaults causing harm, and killing of the demonstrators by reason of the orders and instructions he had given; and failing to investigate and prosecute members of the security forces who committed the violation, and for seeking to seal them from responsibility via the Indemnity Act.

Aside prosecution, Government also upholds the recommendation that Yahya Jammeh be banned from holding public office for life for his role in the massacre of the students on 10th and 11th April 2000.

On the same students massacre, former Vice President Isatou Njie Saidy, Baboucarr Jatta, and Ousman Badjie be prosecuted for the arbitrary arrest, detention, torture, injuries, and killing of the demonstrators, and be banned from holding public office for a period of ten (10) years.

Abdou Giri Njie is also named for prosecution for his unlawful arrest, detention, torture, and shooting resulting in the deaths and injury of two students: Sainey Nybally and Ousman Sabally.

Government also accepts the prosecution of Gorgui Mboob for the assault and injury of Ousman Sabally and banning him (Gorgui Mboob) from holding public office for five years.

Government has accepted the declaration of 10th and 11th April as school holidays to memorialise the sad and historic events that transpired on those two days in 2000; and ensure that they never happen again.