“My Mayoral Candidacy For KMC Is Yet To Be Confirmed” – APRC’s Dodou Jah

Dodou Jah, APRC Deputy Spokesperson
By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party, Dodou Jah has said that his candidacy to contest for the top office at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) under his party ticket is yet to be finalised by his leadership but said that the membership wants him to contest.

Two weeks ago, a flyer was seen circulating on social media portraying Jah as a candidate for the KMC mayoral election.

He said that the membership of the party wants him to contest, saying that he cannot decline the demand of the people. He explained that the membership of the party craves him to put his hat in the ring, thus has been designing and circulating flyers.

“That is their intention and I cannot say no to that. It is the people that decide as far as politics is concerned. It’s nothing optional. If the people want it, I am up for the taste”, he told the Fatu Network.

Jah, whose party went into coalition with the ruling National People’s Party in the December 2021 presidential elections and had a tactical alliance in the April Parliamentary elections, said that his candidacy is not yet finalised by the party leadership.  He explained to the Fatu Network that he cannot confirm that he will come as a candidate for APRC. He however didn’t rule out his candidacy as a Mayor.

“There is nothing final yet. I cannot come out and confirm this and said yes I am coming.  I belong to a political party, so I cannot endorse myself”, he insisted.

Speaking to the Fatu Network, the outspoken Deputy Spokesperson for APRC said that he has all that it takes to be a good mayor.  The information technology specialist asserted that his background in digital communication will be an added strength for him as a major.

“It is my belief, not only as a Mayor, but in any position is given, I will be able to do my best. I can do my best at all times.”

Jah explained that his expertise and experience in digital communication and strategies can be well developed to digitalize the Municipality. He said whether his party endorsed his candidacy or not, he is ready to offer support to anyone who needs his expertise.

If the leadership of APRC endorsed Jah, he will likely go against the current Mayor, Talib Bensuda. KMC is a major area and the incumbent NPP will put their hats on for the seat. It remains to be seen if APRC and NPP will continue their tactical alliance in next year’s local council elections.

