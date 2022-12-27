Anti-Littering Law: 149 cases recorded, 1 case at court, MECCNAR Minister says

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources have recorded one hundred and forty-nine (149) cases in their enforcement of the Anti-Littering Regulation in the first quarter of the 2022 year, Rohey John Manjang informed Parliament on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

- Advertisement -

The minister did not go deep into the nature of the cases but admitted that the number is “a little bit small” given the population of the Gambia is over 2 million people.

“Notwithstanding, to give a success rate, out of the 149 [cases], 148 all complied according to the Act and one (1) was a stumbling block,” the minister told Parliament, adding that the only “stumbling block” had since been taken to court.

Rohey John Manjang has also said the country’s only sewage treatment plant, Aqua-Sewage Treatment Plant has failed them, and the National Environment Agency is taking them to court over environmental pollution.

The Anti-Littering Law has been in the Gambia for over ten years, but its enforcement has always been a problem. It seeks to stop indiscriminate dumping and ensure the country is clean.

- Advertisement -

“We all need attitudinal change. It is disheartening to say that some of us continue to talk about these laws that are not compliant. It is unfortunate and we need serious attitudinal change,” said Minister Manjang.

She was asked by the Member for Latrikunda Sabiji, Yaya Sanyang, whether her ministry considers creating a specialised court to deal with such cases because normal court processes might delay.

“Good suggestion. Maybe I would sell that to my technicians so that we can put that to enforcement,” she replied.