Anti-Littering Law: 149 cases recorded, 1 case at court, MECCNAR Minister says

261
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources have recorded one hundred and forty-nine (149) cases in their enforcement of the Anti-Littering Regulation in the first quarter of the 2022 year, Rohey John Manjang informed Parliament on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

- Advertisement -

The minister did not go deep into the nature of the cases but admitted that the number is “a little bit small” given the population of the Gambia is over 2 million people.

“Notwithstanding, to give a success rate, out of the 149 [cases], 148 all complied according to the Act and one (1) was a stumbling block,” the minister told Parliament, adding that the only “stumbling block” had since been taken to court.

Rohey John Manjang has also said the country’s only sewage treatment plant, Aqua-Sewage Treatment Plant has failed them, and the National Environment Agency is taking them to court over environmental pollution.

The Anti-Littering Law has been in the Gambia for over ten years, but its enforcement has always been a problem. It seeks to stop indiscriminate dumping and ensure the country is clean.

- Advertisement -

“We all need attitudinal change. It is disheartening to say that some of us continue to talk about these laws that are not compliant. It is unfortunate and we need serious attitudinal change,” said Minister Manjang.

She was asked by the Member for Latrikunda Sabiji, Yaya Sanyang, whether her ministry considers creating a specialised court to deal with such cases because normal court processes might delay.

“Good suggestion. Maybe I would sell that to my technicians so that we can put that to enforcement,” she replied.

Previous articleActivist Omar Saibo: ‘He kicked me and gave me a punch in my face and tried to repeat it’
Next articleBarrow promises to never turn away from the Constitution

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions