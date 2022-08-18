Animals Make Life Unbearable For Farmers In Bafuloto, Kombo Central

- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

Mixed-crop farmers in Bafuloto settlement in Kombo Central have cried out for help as livestock continuously intrude their porous farmlands and destroy their crops.

Mix-cropping is the practice of growing two or more crops on the same piece of land during one farming season. In other words, it is when multiple crops are grown simultaneously on the same farm. This cropping system is said to help farmers double their crop productivity and income.

Maize, also known as corn, is a cereal grain mostly grown during the rainy season in The Gambia.

In an exclusive interview on her farmland, Binta Sarjo highlighted to this medium the challenges she endures in cultivating and nurturing her crops to maturity. “I grow a variety of crops on my farmland. I cultivate casava, potatoes, okra, onion and maize.”

The farmland of Binta Sarjo is near a wetland area with other farmlands and vegetables gardens. The area is more than a kilometer. Much of the space is cultivated by women with vegetable gardens next to the crop fields.

“I need to fence the farmland because animals, especially goats and cattle, intrude our fields frequently. I earn about D20,000 yearly from my farm,” Sarjo disclosed.

According to her, pest and disease outbreaks occasionally affect their farms.

“I often buy pesticides and spray on the entire farm. We cannot buy fertilizer in large quantity due to its cost, we instead buy per kilo.”

Neneh Mendy is another farmer who cultivates potato in large scale. She however mixes the potato with other crops on her farm.

“I pay labourers always to clear my farmland. I use the proceeds of my harvest to take care of domestic expenses. I need assistance to be able to fence my farmland with wires. “It will be a great lost if animals continue to destroy our crops. We suffer here a lot with hard labour. Our husbands cannot do everything; therefore, we need to support especially when the family is large,” she explained.

Muhammad Kanyi is a male farmer who often helps women on the farm.

“Indeed, the women face serious problem with intruding animals. Fencing of the fields is crucial for protection of crops.

We use heavy sticks with local fencing system, but it never last longer. The best method is proper modern fencing with strong wires,” Kanyi voiced.

He spoke at length on the significance of farming for commercial and domestic use.

Reacting to the concerns of the farmers, Secretary General of the National Livestock Owners Association, Mr Modou Sowe pleaded with crop farmers not to physically harm animals but rather negotiate with them to provide compensation for damages.

“It’s important to take the animals to the village head who usually mediates between farmers and livestock owners. However, we always advise all livestock owners to control their animals, especially during farming season,” he said.

Mr Almameh Sanneh, a retired agricultural extension officer, shared his expertise on the importance of providing proper fencing for backyard farmlands.

“If there is no proper fence, animals will intrude thereby affecting yields. As long as they are mixing crops on the farm, water supply and fencing are basic necessities.”