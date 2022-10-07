Angry Youths In Tawuto Village Capture “Notorious Gang Leader”

By: Dawda Baldeh

A group of angry youths in Tawuto village in Kombo North have captured one Ousman Sowe alias Ous whom they described as a “notorious gang leader” in the community.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Alasan Bah, a one-time victim of the gang, claimed that Ousman led his gang to attack one man believed to be in his late 40s. He said some of the gang members were captured after the village youths intervened, but Ousman fled and was on the run.

“Last night, they attacked one guy in Tawuto. They beat him and took his stuffs away; the man was even hospitalized. Some boys in the neighbourhood help caught some members of the gang and handed them over to the police,” Alasan explained.

The alleged gang leader, Ousman Sowe, was beaten at the neighbourhood before the police anti-crime unit picked him up.

“I was a victim of armed robbery in the same area in January this year. I met a group of young boys who attacked and beat me and took away my stuffs. I was hospitalized for 4days. I suffered for two weeks before I could finally recover,” Alasan Bah told TFN.

