“Everlasting Fixing Of Independence Stadium” – MOYS Expresses Govt Commitment

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has expressed government’s commitment to permanently fix the Independence stadium’s perennial disqualification from hosting matches.

In a press release, the Ministry says the disqualification is “largely due to non-comprehensive assessment and cosmetic renovation that secure only one match or seasonal approval.”

Below is the full press release:

Clarification and Public update on the planned renovation and remodeling of Independence Stadium.

It it worthy to note that following receipt of the notice from the GFF, of the suspension of the Independence Stadium from hosting matches, the Ministry of Youth and Sports swiftly convened a meeting of key stakeholders to discuss the matter and to map out the way forward.

A task force was formed to do a comprehensive assessment to bring the stadium to the CAF acceptable standards. MOTWI used the assessment report to develop designs and Bill of Quantity for the work. Upon submission of its report and BOQ, the relevant Ministries have been engaged to do the needful.

It is however important to note that because Government operates on an annual budget, a non-budgeted work that will cost the state more than 100 millions Dalasis can be challenging and doable only after proper consultation.

Nonetheless, due to the importance attached to this, Government has since indicated availability of funds, pending fulfilment of public procurement processes – a stage we currently on.

We want to inform the public that the renovation and remodeling of the stadium has since been tendered and as per GPPA approval and requirements, closing of tender was on 24th June, 2022. This week the Contract Committee has done the assessment of the bids and submitted the report and recommended contractors to GPPA for approval. Once that is secured, contract will be awarded and work will start immediately.

The Ministry wants to assure the general public, especially sports enthusiasts that the Government is committed to doing an everlasting fix to the stadium’s perennial disqualification from hosting matches, which is largely due to non- comprehensive assessment and cosmetic renovation that secure only one match or seasonal approval.