Amidst Global, Hardship GRA Collects D4.72B in Four Months

134
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has expressed delight that it was able to raise the sum of 4.72 Billion Dalasis between January to April 2022 amidst the financial difficulties globally.

- Advertisement -

According to Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General, GRA a major challenge hindering the revenue collection is the Ukraine-Russia war. He, however, pledged to despite the hardship globally continue its commitment and dedication to ensure that the task ahead of the authority is achieved for the development of this country.

The Gambian Government according to Yahya Manneh, Director of Technical Service had given the GRA an annual target of D13.5billion for 2022. Technical Service and Excise are expected to collect D7.82 billion and domestic taxes to collect D5.68 billion which will sum up to a total of D13.5 Billion as the overall annual revenue target for 2022.

“The Gambia Revenue Authority collected D4.72 billion from January to end of April 2022 against D4.71Billion which means GRA has exceeded the target by about 0.3% of 13.79 million which is the overall target of GRA for 2022,” Director Manneh said.

Previous articleMeet The Young Gambian Peace Advocate Inspired By Rwandan History
Next articleSierra Leone Records 3 Human Cases Of Anthrax

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions