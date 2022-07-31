ALWCA Awards Two Gambian Women

Fanta Ceesay & Nenneh Freda Gomez
By: Jankey Touray

The African Leading Women Conference and Awards (ALWCA) on Friday 29th June 2022 in Nigeria awarded two Gambian women, among other African women, for their contribution in politics and standing as strong voices for other women. They were the only nominated members to represent the Gambia.

The awardees are activist, politician and social worker, Nenneh Freda Gomez, country representative of Global Hearts of Medical Mission (Global HOMM) and not until recently spokesperson of Citizens Alliance party and Fanta Ceesay, protocol officer at the Gambia National Assembly and CEO of Fanta’s Healing Foundation.

The 6th International Women Power Conference and Awards is a corporate unit activity of the African Leading Women Magazine. It is an annual event packaged by Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency to bring together women of substance in the continent and beyond to share their testimonies, experiences, advice, challenges, problem-solving skills, and contribute to the process of recruiting more successful women that will add to the productivity and social-economic and political advancement of the continent.

The event is themed: Revisiting Global Agenda 1995 for Gender Equality. It is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the exploits of leading women who have broken through the glass ceilings and taken their seats at the tables of authority in all sectors. It also recognizes the efforts of the HEs for SHEs in advancing gender parity in every sector of life. The IWPC also aims at empowering other women and upcoming generation to aspire to and achieve greatness.

The International Woman Leadership Conference and Awards is an initiative of Ibukun Awosika Leadership that brings together women across Africa and the diaspora in a place of knowledge, empowerment and entertainment.

