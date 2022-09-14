Alleged D1.3 Million Fraudster Stands trial, Bail Set At D1.5 Million

By: Ousman Saidykhan

One Abdoulie Saine has been accused of obtaining D1, 350, 000 (one million three hundred and fifty thousand dalasis) from one Khadijah Kebbeh pretexting that he was going to facilitate the reinstating of the former Gam-petroleum MD, Saihou Drammeh.

The accused was alleged to have obtained the said amount on the 28th of December last year at Pipeline with the intention to defraud the lady.

He pleaded not guilty, and the matter was adjourned to the 29th of September for the Prosecution to produce their witnesses.

Meanwhile, the accused is granted bail in the sum of D1.5 million or property (freehold/leasehold) of the same value, located within the jurisdiction of the Kanifing Magistrate Court.

The punishment for the offence the accused allegedly committed is 3 years imprisonment as per the Criminal Code.

