Ahmed Gitteh — UDP’s Jammeh EK Bojang Is Too Old For BAC Chairmanship

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In an exclusive interview, the prominent National People’s Party (NPP) supporter, Ahmed Gitteh, has said that United Democratic Party’s (UDP) Jammeh EK Bojang is too old does not have the energy to be the chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC).

Jammeh EK Bojang, a seasoned football administrator has declared his intention of running for the biggest local government in the country, the Brikama Area Council.

However, Ahmed, who also publicly disclosed his aspiration of occupying the same office, said that unlike him, the old age of the former Secretary General of WAFU will not allow him to effectively run the affairs of the Council.

“Jammeh EK Bojang, with all due respect to him, is too old and doesn’t have the energy that I will have to be with my workers in the gutters, helping them with the spade to get sand and rubbish from the gutters. He wouldn’t be able to run with the young people. He is too old for that.”

Gitteh further told TFN that, mentally, Jammeh EK Bojang will be drained due to his old age. He explained that Mr Bojang will not be able to multitask and do all that needed to be done as the Chairman of the Brikama Area Council.

Responding to critics who argued that he is too young to lead the Council as the chairman, the outspoken NPP supporter said that age-wise he is the perfect candidate for the Brikama Area Council.

The 37-year-old Gitteh has been sounding so positive about running for the BAC chairmanship under the National People’s Party ticket despite the current chairman, Sherrifo Sonko’s relationship with the party and his recent revolt against NPP in the April Parliamentary election.

Gitteh will be up against Jammeh EK Bojang and probably others if the United Democratic Party endorsed EK Bojang’s candidature.

Mr Gitteh is not blind to the realities on the ground as he confessed to TFN that his biggest worry will be the UDP in his quest to lead the Brikama Area Council.