Africell Bags Prestigious Award For Transforming Telecommunications

Over the weekend, Africell The Gambia bagged a prestigious award for its great gains in transforming and developing telecommunications in The Gambia.

The award was announced and presented at the 15th edition of the Economic Forum and African Integration Gala held in Dakar Senegal. The Economic Forum and African Integration Gala is an annual event organized by the Forum of Operators for the Guarantee of Economic Emergence in Africa, FOGECA.

Waka Jagne, Senior PR and Events Manager, received the award on behalf of Gambia’s telecom giant.

Receiving the symbol of recognition, Mr Jagne expressed profound thanks to the organizers for recognizing Africell for its committed efforts in positively transforming telecommunications in the country.

He made commitment that, as the biggest mobile network operator in The Gambia, they will continue to bring and sustain the needed developments for the overall advancement of telecommunications in The Gambia.

Minister of Digital Economy, Mr Ousman Bah, presented the award to Africell’s senior PR and events manager Mr Waka Jagne. Mr Jagne was accompanied by Muctarr Trinn, senior manager – customer care. They represented CEO Ghanem and the entire management and staff of Africell.

Gambia’s Foreign Minister, Dr Mamadou Tangara, also graced the regional event.

The forum brought together influential and innovative business leaders, financiers, investors etc in various sectors of the African economy to strengthen intra-continental trade and promote investment in Africa.

