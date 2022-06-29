Administrative Actions Await Health Workers Deliberately Absent From Work Today

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health has in a press release said health workers who are deliberately absent from work today will face administrative actions.

“The office is rising to the fact that despite all efforts made by the leadership of the Ministry of Health as explained by the latest engagement between the Honorable Minister and the executive of the Association of Public and Environmental Officers highlighting the concerns and plights of the citizenry, the said executive went back making disrespectful statements against the authorities.”

- Advertisement -

The Ministry accused the executive of the Association of Public and Environmental Officers of misleading their membership on government’s position in the payment of their extra allowances.

“The Ministry had extensive discussions with the executive members of the association explaining to them all the positive steps that government is taking to ensure that the extra allowances are paid to the public health and other health workers. These steps are very near completion as we speak. To our disappointment, it looks like the executive members are not relaying the correct information to the general membership, thereby misleading the general membership continuing the strike action which is detrimental to the citizenry.”

“We have also noticed that some members of the executive committee are not happy anytime we are close to a solution in our discussions with them. This goes further to imply that such members do not have the interest of the association and the country at heart.”

According to the Health Ministry, the names of all those health workers who are deliberately absent from work today will be taken for administrative actions.

- Advertisement -

“We therefore urge all striking members of the public and environmental health officers, under the Ministry of Health, to report back to work with immediate effect. To this end, all unit heads are hereby urged to write down the list of staff who fail to show up for work starting tomorrow Wednesday 29th June 2022 at 8am. Thereafter, administrative actions will be taken against those who are deliberately absent from work, including stoppage of their salaries and other steps.”